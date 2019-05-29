Home
Margaret Therese CONDON


CONDON (Minahan) Margaret Therese Aged 91 years



Passed away peacefully. Much loved mother of Daniel (dec), Julie, Gabrielle, Linda, Colette, Jacinta and their partners. Loving Nanna to 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



Forever in our hearts



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Margaret will be celebrated at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, The Avenue, Heathcote on Friday 31 May 2019 at 1:00pm. Burial to follow at Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street Sutherland.



Published in St George & Sutherland on May 29, 2019
