Home
Services
Trevor Lee & Son Funeral Directors
115 Wellbank Street
, New South Wales NSW 2137
02 9746 2949
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois BURNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Almay BURNS

Notice Condolences

Lois Almay BURNS Notice
BURNS Lois Almay (Nee Wheeler) 04/03/1935 - 31/03/2019 Our dear mum, nanna and wife passed away peacefully in her sleep. Mother of Brett, Lisa and Amanda, wife of John Burns. Cherished nanna of Simone, Leah, Christian and Ashlee. Great grand-nanna of Imogen, Hannah & Phoebe. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Relatives and friends of Lois, are warmly invited to attaned her funeral, Monday (April 8th, 2019) to be held at St Marks Anglican Church, corner of Grosvenor Road and The Mall, South Hurstville to commence at 10am. Private cremation. TREVOR LEE & SON FUNERAL DIRECTORS Australian Owned - All Suburbs F.D.A. of N.S.W. - (02) 9746 2949
Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices