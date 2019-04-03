|
|
BURNS Lois Almay (Nee Wheeler) 04/03/1935 - 31/03/2019 Our dear mum, nanna and wife passed away peacefully in her sleep. Mother of Brett, Lisa and Amanda, wife of John Burns. Cherished nanna of Simone, Leah, Christian and Ashlee. Great grand-nanna of Imogen, Hannah & Phoebe. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Relatives and friends of Lois, are warmly invited to attaned her funeral, Monday (April 8th, 2019) to be held at St Marks Anglican Church, corner of Grosvenor Road and The Mall, South Hurstville to commence at 10am. Private cremation. TREVOR LEE & SON FUNERAL DIRECTORS Australian Owned - All Suburbs F.D.A. of N.S.W. - (02) 9746 2949
Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 3, 2019