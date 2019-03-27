|
|
SYKES Leslie March 21 2019
Passed away peacefully after a short illness.
Much loved husband of Doreen (dec). Loving father of Linda, Robert and Julie. Father-in-law of Dennis, Debbie and Glenn. Loved Grandad of his 8 grandchildren and Great-Grandad of his 7 great-grandchildren.
Aged 88 Years
Walking With Doreen
Les's family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of his life to be held in Olsens Chapel, 691 Old Princes Hwy, Sutherland on Thursday 4th April, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 27, 2019