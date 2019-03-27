Home
Leslie SYKES


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Leslie SYKES Notice
SYKES Leslie March 21 2019



Passed away peacefully after a short illness.

Much loved husband of Doreen (dec). Loving father of Linda, Robert and Julie. Father-in-law of Dennis, Debbie and Glenn. Loved Grandad of his 8 grandchildren and Great-Grandad of his 7 great-grandchildren.



Aged 88 Years

Walking With Doreen



Les's family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of his life to be held in Olsens Chapel, 691 Old Princes Hwy, Sutherland on Thursday 4th April, 2019 at 10:00am.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 27, 2019
