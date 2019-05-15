Home
Laurel May SEYMOUR

9th May 2019

Late of Miranda



Dearly loved wife of Laurie. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Susan, Lynette and Murray, Graeme and Kylie. Much adored grandma of Scott, Kelly, Imogen, Zoe, Hannah and Angus. Proud great grandma of Summer and Lennie. Laurel will be sadly missed by the extended family and friends.



Aged 86 Years

Always In Our Hearts



Laurel's family and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral service in Olsens Chapel , 691 Old Princes Highway Sutherland on Wednesday (Today) 15th May 2019 at 2.30pm.



Published in St George & Sutherland on May 15, 2019
