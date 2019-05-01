|
|
BATEUP June Ann
Passed peacefully
April 21, 2019.
Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Andrew, Simon and Louise. Treasured Grandmother of Declan, Thomas, Liam, Jake and Charlotte. Much loved sister of Lesley and Howard.
Aged 81 years
Forever in our hearts
June's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in the South Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street Sutherland on Thursday (May 2, 2019) commencing at 10 am.
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 1, 2019