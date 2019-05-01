Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
6 Adelong Street
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
(02) 9545 4912
Resources
More Obituaries for June BATEUP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Ann BATEUP

Notice Condolences

June Ann BATEUP Notice
BATEUP June Ann

Passed peacefully

April 21, 2019.

Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Andrew, Simon and Louise. Treasured Grandmother of Declan, Thomas, Liam, Jake and Charlotte. Much loved sister of Lesley and Howard.



Aged 81 years

Forever in our hearts



June's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in the South Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street Sutherland on Thursday (May 2, 2019) commencing at 10 am.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices