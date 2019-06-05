Home
Judith Fay BRANSGROVE

Judith Fay BRANSGROVE Notice
BRANSGROVE Judith Fay Passed peacefully

May 29, 2019

Cherished wife of Arthur. Adored mother, mother- in- law and Nanny of Garth, Brenda, Kelly & Adam.



Aged 86 years

'You're running a benevolent society '



Judy's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in the West Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street Sutherland on Thursday (June 6, 2019) at 2:30pm.



The family offers their thanks to The Palms at Kirrawee for their compassionate care. No flowers please, by family request.



Published in St George & Sutherland on June 5, 2019
