|
|
BRANSGROVE Judith Fay Passed peacefully
May 29, 2019
Cherished wife of Arthur. Adored mother, mother- in- law and Nanny of Garth, Brenda, Kelly & Adam.
Aged 86 years
Judy's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in the West Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street Sutherland on Thursday (June 6, 2019) at 2:30pm.
The family offers their thanks to The Palms at Kirrawee for their compassionate care. No flowers please, by family request.
Published in St George & Sutherland on June 5, 2019