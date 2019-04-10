|
|
CAIN John Stanley (Jack) 7th April 2019
Much loved husband of Betty. Loving father of Bruce, Grant, Julie and David. Grandfather of 10 and Great Grandfather
of 8.
Aged 95 Years
You will be forever in our hearts
Jack's family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held on Thursday 11th April 2019, Olsens Chapel, 691 Old Princes Hwy, Sutherland at 2:30pm
In lieu of flowers donations to Kidney Health Australia would be appreciated.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 10, 2019