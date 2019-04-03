|
ARCHER, John Raymond March 31, 2019 Late of Prestons, formerly of Menai & Yarrawarrah. Beloved husband of Brenda. Much loved and adored father and father-in-law of Andrew and Fiona, Carolyn and Simon, and grandchildren Brendan, Kirra, Jay, Jeremy, Erin and Archie. Brother of Doug (deceased). Jock, we love you Mate A funeral service for John will be held at the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Friday April 5, 2019 at 10am.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 3, 2019