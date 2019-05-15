Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
6 Adelong Street
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
(02) 9545 4912
Resources
More Obituaries for John NEALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John James NEALE

Notice Condolences

John James NEALE Notice
NEALE John James Passed peacefully

May 9, 2019.

Beloved husband of Barbara. Dearly loved father of Gay, Wayne, Richard, Steve and Kim. Loving stepfather of Rob, Judy and Rod. Lovingly adored grandfather and great grandfather of all his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and of their families.



Aged 93 years

Loved and

respected by many,

will be sadly missed.



John's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in the West Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street Sutherland on Thursday (May 16, 2019) at 10:30am.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices