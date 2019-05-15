|
|
NEALE John James Passed peacefully
May 9, 2019.
Beloved husband of Barbara. Dearly loved father of Gay, Wayne, Richard, Steve and Kim. Loving stepfather of Rob, Judy and Rod. Lovingly adored grandfather and great grandfather of all his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and of their families.
Aged 93 years
Loved and
respected by many,
will be sadly missed.
John's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in the West Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street Sutherland on Thursday (May 16, 2019) at 10:30am.
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 15, 2019