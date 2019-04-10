Home
Joan Maude WRIGHT


1923 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Joan Maude WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT Joan Maude 3rd April, 2019

Formerly of Oatley



Beloved wife of Charlie (dec). Much loved mother of Susanne, Judith (dec) and Annette (dec). Loving Gran of Johanna, Benjamin, Timothy, Lyndal, Georgie and Great Grandmother of their children. Joan will be missed by her extended family and many friends.



Aged 95 Years

In our hearts you

will always stay

loved and

remembered

every day.



Joan's family and friends are invited to attend her Service to be held at Jannali Anglican Church, 83 Wattle Road, Jannali on Friday 12th April, 2019 at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers donations to Hunter Hands of Hope would be appreciated.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 10, 2019
