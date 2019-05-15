Home
Joan Marcellene DOLLIMORE


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Joan Marcellene DOLLIMORE Notice
DOLLIMORE Joan Marcellene 11 May 2019



Much loved wife of Paul (deceased). Devoted mother of Cheryl, Karen and Therese (deceased). Grandmother of Alannah and Lisa. Great Grandmother of Callum and Brody.



Aged 84 Years

You Will Be Forever In Our Hearts



Joan's family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at Woronora West Chapel Linden Street, Sutherland on Thursday 16 May 2019 at 1.30pm followed by interment within the cemetery grounds.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 15, 2019
