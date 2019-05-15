|
|
DOLLIMORE Joan Marcellene 11 May 2019
Much loved wife of Paul (deceased). Devoted mother of Cheryl, Karen and Therese (deceased). Grandmother of Alannah and Lisa. Great Grandmother of Callum and Brody.
Aged 84 Years
You Will Be Forever In Our Hearts
Joan's family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at Woronora West Chapel Linden Street, Sutherland on Thursday 16 May 2019 at 1.30pm followed by interment within the cemetery grounds.
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 15, 2019