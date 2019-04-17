Home
Jill Beverly DEWAR

DEWAR Jill Beverly 9th April 2019

Late of Engadine



Very muched loved wife of Frank (deceased). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Rod and Sue. Cherished Nan of grandsons Bradley and Matthew. Loving sister of Judy and Jan. Sister-in-law of Robyn and Ian. Dearly loved auntie and great auntie to her many neices and nephews.



Aged 84 years

Forever In Our

Hearts



Jills family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park Linden Street Sutherland on Thursday 18th April 2019 at 12.00 noon.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 17, 2019
