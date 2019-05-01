Home
MARK G HAMMOND FUNERAL SERVICES
59 Hastings River Drive
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65835999
Jennifer Jane MARSHALL


1951 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Jennifer Jane MARSHALL Notice
MARSHALL (Manning) Jennifer Jane 'Affectionately known as Jen'

Late of Wauchope and formerly Yowie Bay. Much loved wife of Philip. Mother and Mother-in-Law of Natalie & Gareth, Matthew & Megan. Loving Grandma of James and Ivy. Survived by sister Stephanie.

'Aged 67 Years'

The relatives and friends of Jen are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate her life to be held on Friday 3rd May, 2019 at Innes Gardens Memorial Park, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 1.00 pm.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 1, 2019
