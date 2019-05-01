|
|
MARSHALL (Manning) Jennifer Jane 'Affectionately known as Jen'
Late of Wauchope and formerly Yowie Bay. Much loved wife of Philip. Mother and Mother-in-Law of Natalie & Gareth, Matthew & Megan. Loving Grandma of James and Ivy. Survived by sister Stephanie.
'Aged 67 Years'
The relatives and friends of Jen are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate her life to be held on Friday 3rd May, 2019 at Innes Gardens Memorial Park, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 1.00 pm.
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 1, 2019