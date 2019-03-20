|
|
THORPE Jeffrey Trevere "Thorpie" Jeffrey peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones, and on his own terms on Thursday 14th March 2019 at Bribie Island. He is forever cherished by his wife Debbie, sons Peter and Troy, daughter-in-law Mona and devoted grandchildren. Jeffrey shared his life moments with dear siblings Glen, Ross and Wendy and their families The Farewell Service he wanted will be held at the Sandstone Lakes Chapel at the Sandstone Point Hotel, Thursday 21st March, 10:00 am. A musical gathering of family and friends will follow. Donations to Cancer Research in lieu of flowers would be much appreciated.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 20, 2019