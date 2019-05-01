Home
Jean Margerite CARTLEDGE


CARTLEDGE Jean Margerite Aged 88 Years



Devoted daughter to Ivy & Horace (Ossie) and sister of James (all deceased). Passed away peacefully at BUPA Sutherland, formerly of Sutherland

and Miranda.



Jean was a resident at BUPA Sutherland for over 4.5 years and we thank their wonderful staff for their constant care and friendship

over that time.



At peace and always remembered



Friends of Jean are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the South Chapel Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street Sutherland on Wednesday 8 May 2019 at 10:00am.



Published in St George & Sutherland on May 1, 2019
