Jean Heather RICHARDS OAM

RICHARDS OAM Jean Heather Passed peacefully

May 21, 2019.

Beloved wife of John (Jack) dec. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John, Anne, Bruce & Jenny. Treasured Grandma of Ben & Candice, Luke & Candace, Chris and Jess. Proud Ma of Blake, Honor, Luca and Stella.



Aged 88 years

Forever in Our Hearts



Jean's family and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Aidans Anglican Church, 119-121 Lansdowne St, Hurstville Grove on Thursday (May 30, 2019) at 9:30am. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the West Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden St Sutherland for committal.



Published in St George & Sutherland on May 29, 2019
