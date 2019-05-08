|
|
BOURNE Jean Grace Aged 82 Years
Passed away peacefully on 4th May 2019. Loving partner of Cecil (dec). Adored Mum and Mum-in-Law of Delia and Len and Royston. Doting and Proud Nan of Adam, Rachel and their partners. Much loved Sister, Aunty and Friend to many.
Sadly missed and will be forever in our hearts.
Family and Friends of Jean are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the South Chapel Woronora Memorial Park Linden Street Sutherland on Friday 10 May 2019 at
1:00pm.
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 8, 2019