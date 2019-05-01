Home
James William (Jim) LAMBERT

James William (Jim) LAMBERT Notice
LAMBERT James William (Jim) April 20th, 2019

Late of Caringbah

Beloved husband of Audrey (dec). Loving father of Jim, Colin and Roger. Much loved father in law, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many.

Aged 89 Years

Lover of all creatures great and small

Relatives and friends of Jim are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the West Chapel of Woronora Crematorium, Sutherland on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 commencing at 11.30am.

No flowers by request. Donations to RSPCA or Animal Welfare League.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 1, 2019
