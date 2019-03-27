|
O'BRIEN, Ian Raymond Passed away peacefully at home on 21 st March 2019. Late of Caringbah. Beloved husband of Wendy. Loving father and father in law of Jason, Catarina, Tim, Amy and Scott. Sadly missed by his adored grandchildren Alyssa, Maddison, Mitchell, Joshua, Koby, Kye and Kalani and all his family and friends both near and far. Aged 75 years Always in our hearts The relatives and friends of Ian are kindly invited to attend his funeral service on Thursday 28 th March, 2019 in the South Chapel at Woronora Memorial Park, 121 Linden Street, Sutherland commencing at 11:00am. Adriano Coluccio Funeral Services 9604 9604 Always With You
Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 27, 2019