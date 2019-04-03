Home
SHEATHER, Hazel Marjorie"Betty" Late of Carlton and Formerly of Beverly Park Died peacefully 29.1.2019 Aged 98 Years Loved mother of Jeffrey and Neville, loving grandmother of Ellenore, and mother-in-law of Ted and Andrea. Widow of Reg. Friend of many. ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS Family and friends of Hazel are kindly invited to attend her funeral service to be held within the West Chapel, 122 Linden Street, Woronora Crematorium, Sutherland on Tuesday 9th April, 2019 to commence at 2.30pm.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 3, 2019
