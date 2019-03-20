|
|
KIRBY Hazel Francis 22.05.1933 - 10.03.2019 Passed away after a long illness. Much loved wife of Eric (dec), beloved mother to Stephen and Michelle and their partners, Nikki and John. Treasured sister to Jan. Loved to the moon and back by her grandchildren - James, Stuart, Nicholas and HannahAlways warmly regarded by her fellow parishioners at St Paul's Church, Gymea and many friends made over the decades. She will be sorely missed. The service for Hazel has been held.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 20, 2019