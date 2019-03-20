Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel KIRBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Francis KIRBY


1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Hazel Francis KIRBY Notice
KIRBY Hazel Francis 22.05.1933 - 10.03.2019 Passed away after a long illness. Much loved wife of Eric (dec), beloved mother to Stephen and Michelle and their partners, Nikki and John. Treasured sister to Jan. Loved to the moon and back by her grandchildren - James, Stuart, Nicholas and HannahAlways warmly regarded by her fellow parishioners at St Paul's Church, Gymea and many friends made over the decades. She will be sorely missed. The service for Hazel has been held.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.