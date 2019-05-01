|
|
CUNDY Gweneth Virginia 21st April, 2019
Late of Sylvania
and Cronulla
Beloved wife of Ron and adored mother and mother-in-law of Pamela and Charles, Dianne and Ron, Karen and Nigel. Loving grandmother of Stephanie, Bronwyn, Stuart, David, Natalie, Lara (deceased), Tim, Chris, Sam and their spouses. Great grandmother of 15.
In The Loving
Arms Of Jesus
A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at Menai Anglican Church, Broughton Place, Barden Ridge on Monday 6th May, 2019 at 12:30pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Australia would be appreciated.
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 1, 2019