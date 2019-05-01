Home
GRISDALE Bruce Leonard NX 2789525

NX 2789525 GRISDALE Bruce Leonard

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family April 20, 2019. Much loved husband of Vicki (dec). Cherished Dad and father-in-law of Lisa & Adam, Brett & Cathy. Proud and loving Grandad of Dane, Cooper, Kaelan, Hayley and Ty.



Aged 71 years

You were someone special, someone good and true, you will never be forgotten we thought the world of you.



Bruce's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in the South Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland, today (Wednesday), May 1, 2019 at 12 noon.



Published in St George & Sutherland on May 1, 2019
