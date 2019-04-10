Home
LANGTIP Gregory Mark 27/12/1967 - 5/4/2019 51 years Passed away peacefully at home. Dearly loved partner of Marisa and her family. Adored son of Patricia and Keith(dec), Brother and Brother in law of Michele and Colin. Uncle to Gemma, Tiarne and Corey and their partners and Great Uncle to Mia. Forever in our hearts. Family and friends are invited to attend Greg's funeral service at Woronora Cemetery, West Chapel at 1030am Friday April 12th. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Dreams2Live4.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 10, 2019
