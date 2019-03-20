|
|
BARKER Frank 6/7/1944 - 13/3/2019
Passed away peacefully at
St George Hospital.
Loved son of Irene and Albert (both dec). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Reginald, Patricia, Barry & Julie, Allen & Leonie. Dearly loved Uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Aged 74 Years
Now At Rest
Frank's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Olsens Chapel, 691 Old Princes Hwy, Sutherland on Monday 25th March, 2019 at 12noon.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 20, 2019