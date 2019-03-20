Home
Services
Olsens - Sutherland
691 Old Princes Highway
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
02 9545 3477
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank BARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank BARKER


1944 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Frank BARKER Notice
BARKER Frank 6/7/1944 - 13/3/2019



Passed away peacefully at

St George Hospital.



Loved son of Irene and Albert (both dec). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Reginald, Patricia, Barry & Julie, Allen & Leonie. Dearly loved Uncle to his nieces and nephews.



Aged 74 Years

Now At Rest



Frank's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Olsens Chapel, 691 Old Princes Hwy, Sutherland on Monday 25th March, 2019 at 12noon.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.