FURNESS, Frances Margaret (Peg) Saturday 30th March 2019 Aged 92 years Late of Gymea and Belmore Passed away peacefully at Thomas Holt Village surrounded by family Much loved wife of Les (dec) Adored mother and mother in law of Denise and Roy, Brian and Margaret, Sandra and Keith Cherished Nan of 8 grandchildren and Grannan of 14 great grandchildren Treasured Memories Peg's family and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the South Chapel Woronora Crematorium, Linden Street Sutherland on Thursday 4th April, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 3, 2019
