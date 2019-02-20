|
|
MASSONE (Plunkett) Elaine Massone, Elaine Ann
Aged 82 Years
Late of Sans Souci
Beloved wife of Brian ( Dec'd ), adored mother of Steven and Paul and cherished grandmother of Brian, Fletcher and Keelie.
ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS
Family and friends of Elaine are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held within the West Chapel, 121 Linden Street, Sutherland on Thursday 21st February, 2019 to commence at 11.30am
Please meet at Chapel.
ALL SUBURBS ENDING
Published in St George & Sutherland on Feb. 20, 2019