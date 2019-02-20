Home
Elaine MASSONE


1937 - 2019
Elaine MASSONE Notice
MASSONE (Plunkett) Elaine Massone, Elaine Ann

Aged 82 Years

Late of Sans Souci



Beloved wife of Brian ( Dec'd ), adored mother of Steven and Paul and cherished grandmother of Brian, Fletcher and Keelie.



ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS



Family and friends of Elaine are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held within the West Chapel, 121 Linden Street, Sutherland on Thursday 21st February, 2019 to commence at 11.30am

Please meet at Chapel.



ALL SUBURBS ENDING



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on Feb. 20, 2019
