|
|
PICKARD Edward John (Ed)
22/3/1996 - 22/4/2019
Most loved son of Melinda and Robert. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Thomas and Lauren. Proud uncle of Austin and Eoin. Adored grandson of Meryl and Stan Bailey and Joy Pickard. Cherished nephew of Colin Bailey and Sue Smith and familes.
We knew you had to
leave us but you did
not go alone.
Part of us went
with you.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held at Club Heathcote, Oliver Street, Heathcote on Friday 3rd May 2019 at 10am.
May Ed's Adventures
continue.
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 1, 2019