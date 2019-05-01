Home
Edward John PICKARD


1996 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Edward John PICKARD Notice
PICKARD Edward John (Ed)

22/3/1996 - 22/4/2019



Most loved son of Melinda and Robert. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Thomas and Lauren. Proud uncle of Austin and Eoin. Adored grandson of Meryl and Stan Bailey and Joy Pickard. Cherished nephew of Colin Bailey and Sue Smith and familes.



We knew you had to

leave us but you did

not go alone.

Part of us went

with you.



A celebration of Ed's life will be held at Club Heathcote, Oliver Street, Heathcote on Friday 3rd May 2019 at 10am.



May Ed's Adventures

continue.



logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on May 1, 2019
