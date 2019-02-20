Home
Christine Lynette LAWTON


1954 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Christine Lynette LAWTON Notice
LAWTON (nee Anning) Christine Lynette Aged 64 years

Late of Taren Point, formerly of Bonnet Bay. Much loved and adored wife of Bruce. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Vaughan and Vidya, Bianca and Daniel. Cherished Grandma of Eliza, Penelope, Spencer, Chloe and Harvey.



In God's Loving Care And Safe In The Arms Of Jesus For Eternity



Family and friends of Christine are warmly invited to attend a Thanksgiving Service at Jannali Anglican Church, 83 Wattle Road, Jannali on Friday February 22, 2019 at 1pm.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Feb. 20, 2019
