Cheryl Ann HAKANSSON

Cheryl Ann HAKANSSON Notice
HAKANSSON Cheryl Ann Peacefully passed

April 25, 2019

Much loved wife of Leif. Adored mother of Vanessa and Aaron. Proud and loving Mormor of Zachary, Blake and Cody. Beloved daughter of Dorothy.



Aged 65 years

In our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered everyday.



Cheryl's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in the South Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, Linden St, Sutherland on Monday (May 6, 2019) at 1.00pm.



Published in St George & Sutherland on May 1, 2019
