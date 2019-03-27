Home
Cecil Gilbert "Cec" HOLLAND


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences
HOLLAND Cecil Gilbert "Cec" Passed away peacefully March 23, 2019. Late of Sylvania, formerly of Kareela. Loving partner of Jean. Beloved husband of Fay (dec). Father and father-in-law of Craig and Jacqueline. Grandfather of Khol, Amy and Ethan. Sadly missed by Dee, Len and their families.



Aged 86 Years

Loved And Always Remembered



Cec's family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held Olsens Chapel, 691 Old Princes Highway, Sutherland on Friday March 29, 2019 at 12 noon.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 27, 2019
