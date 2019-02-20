|
|
WEST Betty Miriam
Passed peacefully
11 February 2019
aged 89 years.
Beloved daughter of Nellie and Norman Taylor (dec). Devoted wife of Arthur James West (dec). Loved and loving mother of Sarah and David West.
Will be dearly missed by her brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Forever in our hearts.
Betty's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Thursday 28 February 2019 at 12 noon.
The Burial Committal Ceremony will take place in the nearby General Lawn Cemetery Section 4 at 1pm.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Feb. 20, 2019