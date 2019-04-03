|
|
MOORE Beryl Marjorie Aged 86 years
Cherished wife of Les (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Robyn and Ken, Gay and Mark (dec), Steven and Susan. Proud Nanna to Darren, Nicole, Simone, Nicholas and Luke and Gran to Aiden, Olivia, Isaac, Madison and Corey.
Forever in our hearts.
Beryl's family would like to thank the staff of Thomas Holt Village for their wonderful care and support over the past year.
A funeral service has been held in her honour.
Published in St George & Sutherland on Apr. 3, 2019