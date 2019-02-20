Home
Olsens - Sutherland
691 Old Princes Highway
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
02 9545 3477
Beryl Mae TOWNSEND


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Beryl Mae TOWNSEND Notice
TOWNSEND Beryl Mae Aged 91 years

Late of Thomas Holt Village, formerly of Sutherland. Beloved wife of Dudley (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gail and David, Mark and Dianne. Cherished Nan to Vanessa, Rachel, Nicholas, Kelly, Scott and their partners. Adored by her 10 great grandchildren.



Much Loved and Sadly Missed



Family and friends of Beryl are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the South Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland on Friday February 22, 2019 at 2pm.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Feb. 20, 2019
