TUCKER Beryl Grace 01.04.1942 - 30.05.2019 Loving wife of Bill (dec). Adored mother and mother inlaw of Arthur & Barbara, John & Marie. Cherished nana and great nana of 15. Will be sadly missed by all The relatives and friends of Beryl are warmly invited to attend her celebration of life to be held within the West Chapel , Woronora Memorial Park, 121 Linden Street, Sutherland on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 10.30AM. Hurstville 02 9580 1554 Proudly Australian



Published in St George & Sutherland on June 5, 2019
