Home
Services
Olsens - Sutherland
691 Old Princes Highway
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
02 9545 3477
Resources
More Obituaries for Basil KIRK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basil John KIRK


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Basil John KIRK Notice
KIRK Basil John 7.6.1927 - 4.6.2019



Late of Heathcote, formerly of Tingha, Peakhurst and

Engadine.



Loving husband of Mary, Dad to Brian, Dianne and Denise. Much loved Pop and Great-Pop to all their families. Brother of Rachel, Bobbie, Tom (dec), Doug (dec), Don (dec) and Greta (dec).



A generous and

giving man to all



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Basil will be celebrated at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 15 The Avenue, Heathcote on Thursday 13 June 2019 at 11:30am.



logo


logo
Published in St George & Sutherland on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.