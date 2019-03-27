Home
Anna Maria NATOLI


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
NATOLI Anna Maria Passed away March 21, 2019. Late of Gymea. Dearly loved wife of Joe (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Julieanne, Phillip, Mark and Peta. Cherished Nan and Nanny of Monique, Dane, Rhys, Aaron, Jessica and Luke, Great Nanny of Raven. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Victor and Mary, Connie (deceased) and Neil, Jean and Paul, Mary (deceased), Phil and Maxine, Jessie and Germano, and fond Aunty of their families.



Aged 83 years

A place in our hearts you will always hold



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Anna will be celebrated at St Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 123 Gymea Bay Road, Gymea on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 11.45am. To be followed by interment at Woronora Memorial Park, Linden Street, Sutherland.

Donations in Anna's name to the Cancer Council would be appreciated.



Published in St George & Sutherland on Mar. 27, 2019
